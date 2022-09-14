To the editor:
Earlier this week I attended a meeting of the Zoning Board of Appeals to make a public comment on a proposed project in my neighborhood. It was quite a lesson for me.
As an abutter to a proposed project that needed a special permit, I was notified of a public hearing for a proposal to expand a home at an address I knew was the home of Nancy Weare, author of "Plum Island The Way It Was."
Nancy lived there until her adult years and returned later in life after her mother moved out. In addition to being a history buff (daughter of the original Newbury settlers and a volunteer at MOON and CHMM), Nancy was a special education teacher at the Brown School for 17 years and an avid environmentalist. She lamented the visual loss of open space and the sense of crowding when buildings are expanded and yards filled in. Before Nancy left Newburyport to move to Exeter, she had a deed restriction placed on 22 Ashland St.
At the hearing, an attorney made a very effective presentation on behalf of the owners, and then I rose to comment that the master deed for the property restricts any alternation to the exterior of the building. No one knew about this - the owners said they didn't know, and their attorney was quite surprised - he admitted he hadn’t done a title search. The owners, neighbors and architect all noted that the building had undergone extensive renovations a few years ago. City staff and the ZBA chair took down the deed citation information. In the end, the ZBA chairperson said it wasn’t their mandate to address the deed restriction - their job was to consider the zoning issue; the members were all fine with the project. They did add some phrase about the deed being addressed, and the attorney pledged that he would be sure everything was in order.
How naive I am. Owners can just ignore their master deeds (my bank certainly would not). The master deed can be altered, so that will be taken care of. I’m disappointed to see that owners can put a restriction in their deed that subsequent owners can change, so Nancy’s intention was always at risk of being swept aside; at least I tried.
But another lesson from tonight - more due diligence is needed before approving projects. Heaven knows what slips through even when abutters are notified. It was only because of my status as an abutter that I was notified, and only because of my respect for Nancy that I recognized the address. This is how the process should work? Happenstance?
Kate Murray
Newburyport
