To the editor:
In eight years as the city councilor for Ward 2, which includes downtown, I have written to the Zoning Board of Appeals only once before.
I write this time to urge you to reject the proposed variance to allow replacement of the historic storefront windows at 17-21 State St.
I won’t cite the provisions of the zoning ordinance, including the findings you would have to make to support a variance. The city solicitor can go over those with you. I won’t cite the stated purposes of our zoning, which the City Council has the power to change.
I am simply appealing to reason. This particular storefront need not be destroyed.
On a practical level, it is unreasonable to believe it “necessary” to remove all plate-glass storefronts in Newburyport for reasons of hygiene. There are hundreds of storefronts in town that do not and will not open, at any time of year, let alone during our many cold-weather months. Yet, patrons do not risk their lives by entering. HVAC is well known.
On a business level, destroying the Fowle's News storefront would hurt Newburyport’s brand. It was a very close-run thing 50 years ago when the city decided to embrace and restore its old buildings instead of replacing them to suit modern tastes. It is beyond reasonable dispute that protecting downtown’s historic character spurred a citywide renaissance, home values, too.
On a community level, replacing the Fowle's storefront would inflict an irreversible wound for no good reason. In the 1950s, under far greater economic stress than faced by this applicant, the owner of Wolfe’s Tavern tore it down for a gas station. I wasn’t even born here until 1969, but the tavern’s loss is so deeply regretted that we latecomers feel the same pain.
Please don’t grant a variance in this case. It’s not reasonable.
Jared Eigerman
City Council, Ward 2
Newburyport
