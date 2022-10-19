To the editor:
The following letter is in response to two recent letters published in The Daily News condemning a local, grassroots organization of parents concerned with what their children are being taught in Newburyport Public Schools.
For context, Citizens for Responsible Education was formed over the past year because a group of local parents noticed a disturbing and recurring trend in the reading material that was being highlighted on Newburyport High School’s summer reading list. Some of the central themes shared by many of these books are that our country is inherently racist, homophobic, xenophobic and misogynistic.
In an effort to shed some light on not only these books, but on the core tenets of critical race theory (CRT) and social-emotional learning (SEL), which are also being woven into school curriculums, Citizens for Responsible Education decided to organize an educational forum to inform parents about these topics and let them arrive at their own conclusions.
What we’ve come to realize in the past year is that most parents are not even aware that this is happening at the school level and that if they were properly informed, they might very well object to such material being taught to their children.
As to several of the misleading claims, Jack Garvey’s letter dated Oct. 13 incorrectly states that the planned educational forum is a “fundraiser.” This is patently false. While it is correct that Citizens for Responsible Education is charging an entry fee, this is to offset the costs incurred from booking guest speakers, securing the venue, renting equipment, etc.
If Mr. Garvey had actually taken the time to visit the group’s website, he would have noticed the disclaimer that “all proceeds go toward the funding of this educational event.”
In addition, Joe Teixeira’s letter (also dated Oct, 13) falsely accuses the group of “denying others’ rights.” With all due respect to Mr. Teixeira, Citizens for Responsible Education has absolutely no idea what rights he is referring to.
How does organizing a community discussion designed to educate local parents equate to denying people their rights? If exposing the very topics that School Superintendent Sean Gallagher and the administration would prefer remain hidden is considered “denying others’ rights,” then you got us there, Joe.
While Citizens for Responsible Education is grateful to Mr. Garvey and Mr. Teixeira for bringing further exposure to our event, we just wished that they had done some proper research first before mischaracterizing our efforts. In fact, we hope to see Mr. Garvey and Mr. Teixeira at the event so they can learn something.
MARK HARRINGTON
Citizens for Responsible Education
Newburyport
