To the editor:
As the 29th season of summer music draws to a close at Maudslay Arts Center in the Maudslay State Park in Newburyport, it is time to recognize and thank the many volunteers, sponsors, and news media that make this amazing non-profit outdoor venue a reality each summer.
I want to say “thank you” to the volunteer staff, who continue to maintain the flowers, the grounds, and help to facilitate concerts. Without our sponsors and volunteers and their commitment to Maudslay, we could not continue to do what we do. We also want to thank the State of Massachusetts for their continuing partnership and the wonderful work they do maintaining the 442 acres of this beautiful estate.
Summer is just a brief season here in New England and you came out in large numbers to enjoy wonderful music at affordable prices in a spectacular natural setting. Our audiences came to enjoy live music and stayed safe abiding by all the COVID-19 restrictions. Attendance was good thanks to the fine entertainment offered at MAC and the continued publicity by so many media outlets - all the newspapers, magazines, radio stations, cable TV, Isabelle d’Entremont, and online services that helped get our message out to the community.
First, we salute the local bank that has supported the center and the arts for many years and allows us to continue to offer excellent musical programs for reasonable cost - The Newburyport Bank.
We would like to thank SPS New England and Wayne Capolupo for their work in increasing the safe access and beauty of the Maudslay Arts Center grounds, and Linda Young and Coastal Connections, Inc., of Amesbury, for their continued generosity. We also thank the Massachusetts Cultural Council and its local chapters in Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury, Amesbury, Merrimac, and Salisbury for providing additional support for the Hillyer Festival Orchestra concert.
I would like to personally thank Mary Laplante, site manager; Carol Feingold, publicist; our gardeners Mary and Bob Laplante; Irene Johnson, our most talented graphic designer; Don Meskie, website manager, and Steve DeGuglielmo, accountant.
A special “shout out” to this year’s volunteers, who worked tirelessly to make this series happen: site manager and volunteer coordinator Mary Laplante, Renee Hamel, Linda Young, Carol Feingold, Rena Roseman, Sharyn Russell, Nancy Brogden, Joy Duperault, Edna Shirley, Mary Murray, Jane Merrow, Jim Chapman, Angela Chiklis, Cynthia Costello, Marge Anderson, Tia Costello, and Charlie Costello.
We thank our generous patrons, many of whom signed on as financial supporters as Friends of MAC. A complete list of donors is available on our website www.maudslayartscenter.org.
Last, but not least, we thank the Massachusetts Department of Conservation & Recreation, particularly Ron Kovacs and staff at Maudslay State Park for their continued support of this most important regional resource, and the Friends of the Maudslay State Park.
On behalf of all of us at Maudslay Arts Center, our deepest thanks and best wishes to all. We hope to see all of you again next summer for our 30th season. In the meantime, check our website maudslayartscenter.org to purchase gift certificates in any amount for every occasion. For rental information for weddings, anniversaries, corporate events and memorial celebrations, please text or call me at 978-857-0677 after 5 p.m.
Nicholas C. Costello
Executive Director, Maudslay Arts Center, Inc.
