To the editor:
Editor's note: A similar letter was read to the City Council at a recent meeting
Our City Council should vote no on the Parks Department reorganization plan.
A disclosure: I know the former parks director well…first as a volunteer at several ParkFest concerts on the Waterfront and later, when she asked me to plan and guide hikes for the Newburyport Parks Hiking Club. Her vision for the parks and for building a community of parks supporters through public programming hooked me. The positive experiences my wife and I had with these programs inspired us to contribute financially to the Parks Conservancy. I expect that many others have followed a similar path.
But this is not only about the parks director. I believe the proposed reorganization is a solution in search of a problem. The dollar savings are minimal in the larger budget context, especially when offset by the fundraising income the director has brought in.
In a July 23 interview with Joe DiBiase on Local Pulse, the mayor stated as impetus for the reorganization, “Everything I was hearing was that parks was broken.” Really?
In contrast, the city’s Open Space and Recreation Plan, published last year and which had extensive opportunities for public input, came to a very different conclusion. I quote: “Stakeholders strongly support the reorganization that resulted in a dedicated Parks Department and believe upkeep and maintenance of Newburyport-owned parks and recreation facilities have notably improved.”
An organizational structure reflects what those in charge deem important and what is worthy of a voice at the table when major decisions are made. I believe Newburyport’s parks and recreational programs are one of its most important assets and deserve a full-time director. Who else will champion and advocate for the parks? Who will conceive and manage the public programming that will build a community of future parks supporters, stewards, volunteers, and donors? Certainly not a volunteer commission. Certainly not DPS and, as much as I respect the Department of Youth Services, I don’t see it happening there either.
I’ve been pleased with the progress our new mayor has made on many issues. But he’s got this one wrong.
Joe Carper
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.