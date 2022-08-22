To the editor:
In a merger of two department, firing the department head functionally dismantles the merger. Taking the parks director's multiple functions and redistributing them to others results in confusion and lack of focus.
The City Council seems to be concerned about the parks' leadership. They need to be aware that Mike Hennessey never managed projects. He served on a couple of foundation projects as a site supervisor but always under the the direction of the parks director. It is my understanding that he is already stretched for time given his work as a landscape foreman, so I can understand the City Council's concern about the overall management of parks.
Residents throughout the city have written numerous letters which have been published in this paper stating the contributions and value the Mrs. Reid has given as parks director during her 16 years of proven service.
The blending of the Parks Department and the DPS is really not the issue. The residents, as well as some members of the City Council, want a parks director either merged or separate to continue to provide the oversight necessary to meet the ongoing needs of the parks in their separate wards and throughout the city.
The mayor and his advisors should all consider asking Mrs. Reid to consider coming back to help resolve this dilemma caused by the mayor's proposal.
It might be of interest that The Mayor Gayden W. Morrill Charitable Foundation with the Newburyport Parks Conservancy gave roughly $180,000 to the city last year and close to $2,000,000 since it was established by my father, Frank Forrest Morrill, the mayor's son.
Unfortunately, no meetings or conversations have been forthcoming regarding the status of existing projects or proposed projects for next year's distribution from the foundation. In past years, Mrs. Reid has graciously kept me informed during my annual trip to Newburyport. It is also with noting that a sizable donations to the Newburyport Parks Conservancy was withdrawn due to the laying off of Mrs. Reid and resulting lack of parks leadership.
My best to the City Council as well as to the mayor and his advisors as they continue to consider the structural change.
Robert Dodge Morrill
The Mayor Gayden W. Morrill Charitable Foundation
Trustee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.