To the editor:
Each year, the city of Newburyport’s Human Rights Commission honors students and adults who advance our community’s commitment to peace and inclusion through acts of kindness in a ceremony at City Hall.
Due to COVID-19 issues, last year’s Peace Prize honored teachers with an article in The Daily News along with anonymous comments from students to describe teachers who demonstrated a peaceful and positive influence on their environments.
This year’s Peace Prize article highlighted the impact of the five Afghan families who have arrived in Newburyport. Many students and adults have welcomed them to a peaceful environment through a vast array of acts of kindness. In addition, many students without Afghan interaction have had their imaginations stimulated and some were inspired to action outside the Afghan community.
In addition to students who were interviewed for Monday’s “Students Welcome New Friends” Daily News article, other students were recognized by Newburyport’s Human Rights Commission in its Peace Prize program:
Charlie Grossman eats with his Afghan friends almost every day. With the aid of a translation app, they have shared some stories from Afghanistan. Charlie is in awe of their resilience on a daily basis.
Olivia D’Ambrosio strongly believes “that there is a difference between just hearing someone and listening with the intent to understand. The arrival of five Afghan families tested our community’s ability to embrace those with different backgrounds and experiences.”
Campbell Pearce feels “to be thrown into a completely different culture, with its own set of values and norms, is difficult. But to be thrown into a culture halfway across the world with a different language barrier is practically unimaginable to me. I literally cannot even fathom the courage and strength that it must take.”
Other students without direct Afghan interaction have had their imaginations stimulated:
Sophia Davis realizes “I’ve never had to flee my country thinking only of safety. One way to really understand what they’re really going through is by reading about things they do at home. Do they have different customs, do they practice a certain religion, or do they play certain games? These are some things that will make anyone feel welcome and wanted.”
Isabella Kaminski believes “People are a big part of our lives. We need to appreciate them. Actively listening can help you understand them. If you are in an argument, listening can help you understand the other person’s point of view and why they are mad at you.”
Owen Schneider’s perspective:
D is for different
I is for important
F is for loving
F is forever kindness
E is for everyone treated fairly
R is for really awesome
E is for equality
N is for nice
C is for cool
E is for everyone included
S is for super kind
Some students were inspired to act to benefit groups outside of the Afghan community:
Molin School students: Ady Lord, Emerson Anderegg, Sarah Lyman, Harper Kulowiec, Nika Trefaiot-Liu, Molly Mosquera, and Helen Ober, raised funds for the humanitarian benefit of Ukraine refugees. Coordinated outside of school, they organized a bake sale and made a significant amount of money.
Vivian Hebeisen, earlier this year, spent a day with her mom at her mom’s job at LEO, an anti-poverty community action agency in Lynn. Vivian spent the day picking up, organizing, and delivering donations to those in need. Some of her donations included $353, raised by Vivian and a friend by selling their art at the Senior Center. Vivian was impacted by this experience and shared it with her class.
This year’s Newburyport Human Rights Commission’s Peace Prize program recognizes that the arrival of and interaction with five Afghan families is mutually beneficial to both the Newburyport students, as well as, their new Afghan friends.
Thomas Getz Newburyport Human Rights Commission
