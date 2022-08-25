To the editor:
Like most places, Newburyport has a serious housing shortage. Not just affordable housing, but available housing, at any price. Our loss of long-term rentals is notorious.
Newburyport is also one of the most densely populated cities in Massachusetts, with 2,103 residents per square mile compared to 849 per square mile in the state. We have close-knit neighborhoods. In the South End and North End, you and your neighbor may be 3 feet apart, and your street plagued with parking congestion.
Enter the short-term rental industry, better known by names like Airbnb and VRBO. Short-term rentals are residences let out for fewer than 32 days at a time. They are highly transient, usually rented for fewer than seven days. They are a commercial use of property, just like hotel and bed and breakfast businesses.
Short-term rentals are unlawful in Newburyport. Although long customary on Plum Island, they are new to the mainland. Without zoning enforcement, they have been allowed to balloon in number. City officials do not even know how many there are. The most recent estimate for the mainland is 80. It is believed more than 50 of these are not owner occupied, investment properties reserved for transient use.
Responding to resident complaints of disruptions, some city councilors have tried to repair the situation since 2017. At the end of 2021, after two years of public hearings, the City Council proposed a zoning law which checked all the boxes. Generous allowances for permanent residents to rent their homes short term. Protections for mainland neighborhoods through permitting and parking regulations like those other businesses would need to follow.
Without time to vote on it last year, the former City Council had to forward their proposal to the current City Council. Within four months, it was gutted of its major provisions to protect mainland housing, parking, and neighborhood peace. There would be no limit on the number of short-term rentals allowed on the mainland. One councilor has since even proposed to legalize investment units “as of right.”
Most residents who will be impacted by this are likely not aware of it.
On Monday, Aug. 29, the current council’s proposal will be debated and voted on. This will be the first of two separate votes. If you are opposed to unlimited short-term rentals on the mainland, and having no say if one will be next to you, please contact councillors now.
Stephanie Niketic
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.