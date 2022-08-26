To the editor:
In May 2021 the Treasury Department estimated that with new funding in the Biden Administration’s proposed budget the IRS could hire an additional 86,852 employees over 10 years.
Treasury also estimated that around 50,000 current IRS employees could retire over the next five years. With a low unemployment rate making it difficult for any employer to find new workers, one could reasonably expect that over the next 10 years the IRS’ total headcount might grow slightly.
In addition, among all IRS employees, around 2,000 carry a firearm as part of their official duties, a number that hasn’t changed much in the last decade. So, despite the highly charged rhetoric printed in this paper and elsewhere, basic common sense says U.S. taxpayers don’t face a new threat from armed tax agents intent on destroying American business and lives. As citizens, we should all be keeping an eye on government policies and actions, but I remember the old NBC public service announcement that ended with “the more you know.”
Eighty-seven-thousand new IRS employees – from auditors to IT guys to admin staff – hired over 10 years to replace people retiring or changing employers – isn’t a threat, its just the normal business of government When you hear someone say, “87,000 new IRS auditors will be carrying sidearms as they fan out…in search of additional taxes, property confiscations and taxpayers to imprison for perceived or imagined violations,” you know that person is either being willfully ignorant or intentionally misleading you.
In hyper-partisan times, some facts and context, plus a little common sense, can go a long way.
Patrick M. Heffernan
Newbury
