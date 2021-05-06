The Daily News will not publish letters pertaining to candidates in the Salisbury and Newbury town elections after Monday, May 10, except at the discretion of the editor. Both elections are Tuesday, May 11. Letters are published in the newspaper as space allows. Letters should be kept to 500 words or less; priority for publication is given to shorter letters. Letters can be submitted to ndnnews@newburyportnews.com.

