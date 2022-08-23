To the editor:
On behalf of the committee working to renovate the Brian Eldredge Memorial Skate Park in Amesbury, I wanted to express sincere thanks to everyone who helped support our recent, “Plate & Skate” event held on Aug. 18. So many community members, businesses and organizations helped make this fundraiser possible and successful; over $9,400 was raised.
The funds will bring us closer to groundbreaking on phase 2 of the renovation to update the facility for generations to come.
We would like to thank the following food vendors who donated items to the taste sampling, which showcased the great dining choices in our area; we are so fortunate to have these fine dining establishments nearby.
Crave Brasserie & Wine Bar, Flatbread, Ristorante Molise, Geo’s Roast Beef, Phat Cats Bistro, Jenny’s Wedding Cakes, Wise House Coffee, Blue Moon Kitchen & Bar, Cider Hill Farm, Vermettes Market, The Pizza Factory and Ovedia Chocolates of Amesbury; Five Daughter’s Catering and Grandy’s Market in Merrimac; Niko’s Place, Crossroads Pizza and Thai Zap of Salisbury; Shane’s BBQ in Hampton and Twin Lanterns Dairy Bar in Kensington New Hampshire. The generosity and quality of the food items donated by these community establishments was truly amazing and the highlight of the evening.
Local musician, Tom Boisse, who has toured throughout New England, the United States and Europe performed tune after tune and was a huge hit with the crowd. We were honored and thankful he took time from his busy schedule to entertain the audience. A central venue is important and thankful that Holy Family Parish allowed us to use their function hall, which was a perfect setting.
Mayor Kassandra Gove’s office helped the permitting process go smoothly and she was able to deliver some inspiring remarks about the importance of teamwork on this project. Countless community members donated raffle prizes and silent auction items, which truly added to the excitement of the evening. We would like to thank many businesses and individuals who donated merchandise, gift certificates, services, gift baskets and collectibles to the effort. It’s overwhelming to see the response we receive each time an event happens as the community rallies behind such a great cause.
Lastly, a very special thank you to the volunteers who helped make the Plate & Skate possible and to the nearly 200 people who bought tickets and attended. Phase 2 of the project will address nearly 8,000-square-feet of the facility, including several elements in dire need of replacement. We still have a long way to go but the wheels are definitely rolling on the project. Donations are truly appreciated and can be made via our website at www.brianeldredgememorialskatepark.com along with updates on the project and upcoming fundraisers. Thank you again for your support, community dedication and for helping to keep Brian’s memory of the skate park alive.
Donna Eldredge
Brian Eldredge Memorial Skate Park Committee
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.