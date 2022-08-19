To the editor:
The Pelican Intervention Fund would like to take this opportunity to thank the Greater Newburyport community for their support they provided to our team of marchers. It’s been two weeks since we marched in the Yankee Homecoming Parade and are now fully rested and still energized by the tremendous turnout and support of the community. We had well over 100 marchers on a day that saw temperatures hit 98 degrees.
Such an awesome show of enthusiasm and energy for our mission of supporting 12 Step Recovery.
By many estimates, our group was one of the largest, loudest and liveliest of the parade. Our band, The Far Out, was amazing and got both our marchers and parade observers cheering and clapping for the Pelicans.
We also need to acknowledge and thank the businesses that so generously supported our march and post parade reception at the home of Pat and Brad Cannon. These business support the Greater Newburyport community and we are grateful for their partnership: U-Haul Moving & Storage, Salisbury; Emergency Ice, Salisbury; Stop & Shop, Amesbury; Shaheen Bros. of Amesbury; Costco, Danvers; Subway, Newburyport; Shaw’s, Newburyport; Jersey Mikes, Newburyport; Port City Sandwich Co., Newburyport; Market Basket, Newburyport; Domino’s Pizza, Newburyport; Pomodori, Newburyport; Candy Man, Newburyport; The Far Out band, Newburyport; Caldwell Brothers Construction, Newburyport.
Thank you for all your efforts and support. You are all amazing.
STEVE AND KIM KEENE
Founders
The Pelican Intervention Fund
