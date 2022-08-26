To the editor:
I currently serve on the Newburyport City Council, I am a former chair and longstanding member of the Newburyport Democratic City Committee, and I was a candidate for this state representative seat in 2014. I’m the one who lost by 10 votes out of 17,000 cast in a race with a Democratic candidate (me), a Republican candidate, and three unenrolled candidates.
Like 2014, this 2022 race is guaranteed to be unusual. Because former Representative Kelcourse stepped down late in the process, the primaries will be write-in contests, completely wide open races on both the Democratic and Republican sides.
I’ll be writing in Dawne Shand to be the Democratic nominee for First Essex State Representative to serve Amesbury (precincts 2-5), Merrimac, Newburyport, and Salisbury.
We need a state representative to lead and speak out on the most critical issues in this district: equitable economic growth, educational funding, environmental action, housing affordability, and transportation access, including fixing broken streets and sidewalks and shoddy commuter rail service.
As she was thinking about entering the race, Dawne called me and instead of her telling me what she wanted to do, she asked me as a city councillor what Newburyport needed from its state representative. That’s leadership that I think our politics desperately needs: less talk, more listening and more action.
A Newburyport resident and recently president of the Massachusetts Women Political Caucus, Dawne understands our local needs and she knows how Beacon Hill works…and doesn’t work. Dawne has served as an advocate and coalition builder dedicated to expanding women's representation in government.
Dawne reflects the best values of the Democratic Party and she’s a pragmatic progressive who will challenge Beacon Hill to be more accountable to the people.
She’ll deliver for the district in terms of constituent support and I’m confident she’ll be leading on the policy issues facing our communities.
I hope you’ll join me in writing in Dawne Shand to be our next state representative.
Ed Cameron
Newburyport
