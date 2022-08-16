To the editor:
(Editor's note: This letter was addressed to Newburyport city councilors)
The city of Newburyport has the fantastic good fortune of having more than 20 green parks within its borders. All of these are unique in character and all of them are enjoyed by citizens from toddlers to seniors.
I wish to highlight some of the most prominent of these parks. Starting with the northwest part of the city near the Chain Bridge is the rustic, densely wooded Moseley Woods Park. Somewhat further south on High Street is Atkinson Common, a formal Victorian-style garden park and further south, adjacent to the Merrimack River, is Cashman Park which is mostly a playground. Continuing south is the very historic and unusual Bartlet Mall which surrounds a natural deep depression in the landscape thought to have been carved out by a receding glacier at the end of the Ice Age. It also hosts the Federal Period Essex County Supreme Courthouse.
Next, citizens enjoy Market Landing Park situated in front of the Firehouse. It extends directly along the Merrimack River and is the site in the summer of music concerts. Finally, at the far south of Newburyport lies March's Hill Park, a favorite place to go sledding in the winter. Between the parks described here are situated the remaining green parks.
Until just recently all these parks have managed by a city Parks Department under the leadership of a director of parks. The city's new mayor has just made the very rash decision to completely eliminate the Parks Department. His stated reason is to save the city money. What?
The Mayor Gayden W. Morrill Charitable Foundation gives the city up to $100,000 every year to care for the city's parks. Clearly, the Parks Department is not a financial burden to the city.
Mary Gayden Wilkins Haslinger
Newburyport
