To the editor:
In the fall of 2021, over 700 students, staff, parents, guardians, city officials, and interested community members joined together to establish a vision for Newburyport Public Schools. This vision serves to guide our strategic planning and investment, and is called a Portrait of a Graduate.
Participants explored economic, technological, demographic, and environmental trends. We looked broadly at what is happening in the world and across the United States while also discussing local interests and goals.
Through a series of facilitated focus groups, participants identified the skills, mindsets, and knowledge they felt NPS graduates will need to be successful after graduation. The community shared thousands of comments.
These ideas were categorized and analyzed, and with educational standards in mind, our faculty helped us fine-tune and clarify a final vision. Students, parents, educators, and interested community members overwhelmingly recommended a vision with five key goals for every graduate.
Our Portrait of a Graduate paints a picture of a student who is (1) physically, socially, and emotionally well; (2) literate across all disciplines; (3) a creative, innovative, collaborative problem-solver; (4) civically engaged; and (5) prepared for life after graduation.
The Portrait of a Graduate’s guiding principles allow us to prepare students for a future of their choice, whether that future takes them across the world or keeps them close to Newburyport. In addition, this clearly defined vision provides a guide for student-focused decision making.
September is always a time for new beginnings. Educators create student learning and professional practice goals. Principals update school improvement plans, and the School Committee guides district goals.
The actions to meet these goals are our focus. At every level within the organization, we measure how our actions create a school experience that develops healthy, literate, innovative, engaged and prepared graduates.
Creating a vision is just the beginning. Through our strategic planning process, we have outlined five key strategies and identified many tactical actions. I encourage you to review the full plan on our district website (newburyport.k12.ma.us).
Our mission statement describes NPS as “the port where tradition and innovation converge.”
I’d like to thank the hundreds of people who contributed to developing this new strategic plan. We look forward to continuing the important work of bringing this mission and our new Portrait of a Graduate vision to life.
Welcome back to school!
Sean Gallagher
Superintendent of Schools
