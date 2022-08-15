To the editor:
I want to commend Mayor Reardon for the transparency and clarity of his plan to reorganize the Parks Department into the Department of Public Services. After reading through his plan, it's clear that he's passionate about Newburyport's outside spaces and fully invested in ensuring their success within realistic budget and logistical constraints. The research and explanation that he's made public are another great example of his open and thoughtful leadership style. His addressing this aspect of our local government show that he's willing to work with people to make difficult decisions when needed. I only hope the City Council supports him on this.
David Hochheiser
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.