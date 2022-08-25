To the editor:
Regarding "Opinion: Story of the Century" (Warren Russo, Aug 25, 2022)
Once you mentioned “peaceful protesters” alluding to the Jan. 6 event, anyone who has eyes will dismiss everything else you have written, which is utter nonsense anyway. You have the education and background to see these events, and Trump’s march toward authoritarianism, for what they are. It’s sad you are so blinded by ideology. And Trump continues to steal from the common man while you worry about future Treasury audits.
Denny Gibbs
Sanford, Florida
