To the editor:
The top transformative candidate in the Tuesday, Sept. 6, primary is at the bottom of the Democratic ballot, where the Essex County sheriff’s race is found.
Virginia Leigh is challenging the incumbent, because he has the wrong background to administer short-term jail inmates who often suffer from mental-health and drug-abuse problems, and who will be released all too often without having improved their chances of never being behind bars again.
Leigh has been helping these same citizens during her many years as a clinical social worker, rather than arresting them, which is the background of the incumbent, a former police chief.
Unlike other state and county offices with two- or four-year terms, we elect our sheriff only once every six years, which means the incumbent can coast for a long time before starting programs right before the next election.
There is no Republican candidate on the ballot, but that doesn’t mean voters who take a GOP ballot can’t have their say in this crucial contest, because you can still place a sign on your lawn, attach a sticker to your vehicle and even donate to Virginia Leigh’s campaign.
Leigh’s eye-opening challenge is not about politics, it is about people, so for Democrats, make certain you complete your primary ballot, because it is the only chance you will get until 2028 to improve the lives of folks at the Middleton jail. There is no middle ground.
John Harwood
Newbury
