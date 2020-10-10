To the editor:
This past Saturday, we concluded our 19th annual NAA Art Auction & Party. This event brings together artists and art lovers for a night of friends, delicious food and drink, and highly competitive bidding on beautiful art donated by Newburyport Art Association members.
It is a night where the community comes together to applaud the artists and their art.
Although it could not be live, we wanted an event that celebrated art and the artists and brought people (safely) together. We sponsored a very special small outdoor reception in the Range Light Sculpture Garden that marked the opening of the newly renovated galleries where almost 100 pieces of donated art were exhibited. The exhibition was stunning and we cannot thank our artist members enough for their donations.
For the two weeks the exhibition was open, we were thrilled to welcome art lovers back into the NAA. We know that art unites and brings beauty and comfort, but we set a modest goal knowing that it was a difficult time.
Not only did we far surpass our goal, we welcomed many new art lovers to our galleries and widened our reach across communities. We are so grateful to everyone who has helped us during this journey.
From the generous grants we received earlier this year, to our auction sponsors the Institution for Savings, Matter Communications, Splitrock Estate Management, Strem Chemicals, Vigilant Capital Management and Jay LeClerc at ReMaxx.
We want to thank Deb Pare, Paige Baumann and Sara Demrow Dent for their tireless efforts in planning this outstanding event. There are so many that helped, but special thanks to Rosalie Cuticchia and Susan Spellman and their team for all exhibition work, and Donna DeLeo and Alicia Ozyjowski for their design work.
Board member Ryan Kelley chaired the gallery renovations and board members and volunteers helped with setup, working the galleries, and all the details that make an event a success.
Most of all, we thank our members, donors and the Greater Newburyport community for the support and encouragement through this difficult time. Our future is brighter than ever, so stay tuned for some exciting announcements.
On behalf of the entire board, we are forever indebted to the community that has come together to help us continue to weather this storm. We look forward to seeing you in the galleries soon.
Warren Moskowitz
NAA Board President
