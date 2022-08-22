To the editor:
I am writing to urge my fellow readers to write in Dawne Shand’s name when you cast your ballot for state representative the Tuesday after Labor Day, or in early voting, Aug. 27 to Sept 2.
It has been 30 years since a woman has represented the First Essex District on Beacon Hill; the last (and first) woman to hold that distinction was my mother, Barbara Hildt. Her impact on our region is still being felt today: funding for Maudslay State Park, the Firehouse Center for the Arts, work to bring the commuter rail to Newburyport, and being a champion for elder services and education are just a few of my mom's achievements in her nine years representing Amesbury, Newburyport and Salisbury.
To build stronger communities, protect civil liberties and make sure our government works in the public interest, we need a state rep who will listen and lead—by crafting policies to improve our commonwealth and serve the needs of the district.
As a Newburyport resident, writer, mother, and past president of the Massachusetts Women's Political Caucus, Dawne is prepared to fight for issues like environmental protection, education and economic opportunities for all—but especially for women—who’ve been hit hardest during the pandemic and economic downturn.
Growing up, I saw firsthand that true public servants, and government in the best sense, can change lives. I know that Dawne Shand will do her homework and hit the ground running when we elect her. I believe that women make great leaders, and that it's far past time that another woman represents the First Essex District on Beacon Hill.
Please visit DawneShand.com to read about her candidacy, and pledge to write her name in when you vote on Sept. 6.
Natalie Hildt Treat
Salisbury
