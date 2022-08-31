To the editor:
Thoughts on the Sept 6 primary and 1st Essex debate:
In getting myself educated ahead of the Sept. 6 primary, I have started to research the various statewide and local candidates including taking in the YouTube replay of the recent candidate’s forum for state representative for 1st Essex representing Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury, and parts of Amesbury. Although this was a less than optimal proceeding, it did reinforce to me that there are some significant issues of both local and national significance at stake in next week’s primary.
Despite what one candidate said during the forum, election denial does indeed have relevance in this 1st Essex election. Other significant issues at stake include, women’s reproductive freedom, democracy, LBGTQ rights, the environment, education philosophy and of all things book banning. The scary thing about the race for 1st Essex is that everyone is a write-in candidate for the primary. If people do not pay attention, we could end having a homophobic, anti-vaxxer fringe right wing election denier representing us at the State House.
If you google one of the Republican write-in candidates Samson Racioppi, you will find he made the front page of the Boston Globe recently. The Globe describes him as a right-wing agitator who led a 2019 “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston and organized buses to Washington, D.C., for the protest that became the Jan. 6 insurrection. As an outgoing gift to his constituents, perhaps Mr. Kelcourse can denounce the views of Mr. Racioppi and proclaim that Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States.
On the other hand, the other Republican write-in candidate “C.J.” Fitzwater, seems like a good guy, has a great life story, a real love for our community, and seems to be holding onto the extinct notion of being a “moderate” Republican. Too bad the Massachusetts State Republican Party (dominated by extremists) will ultimately decide who goes on the November ballot as their nominee for state rep. 1st Essex. To be clear, I am only supporting Democrats in the upcoming elections.
When it comes to the write-in Democratic candidates for 1st Essex, the debate and my subsequent research was enlightening. Byron Lanes needs to explain why as a self-proclaimed “Democrat for life” he donated to the campaign of Republican Kelcourse in 2020. Did he also vote for Kelcourse? More troubling to me is Lanes’ admission that he recommended Mayor Reardon ban some books from the Newburyport School system. What books exactly did he want banned? Also, it seems that Mr. Lane was seduced by the dark side of the force in initially expressing support for the crazy homophobic Kari MacRae (of Bourne) in wanting to cancel the teen dance in the spring.
This leaves us with the remaining candidate democrat Dawne Shand. To be clear I have no association with her campaign. In my view she is the best and only choice to represent our district at the State House. She is by far the best advocate for the issues I raised in this letter. Too bad she did not take out nomination papers in time to be on the democrat primary ballot and avoid the write in process.
Frank Moore
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.