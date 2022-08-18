To the editor:
On behalf of the Newburyport Lions Club, I would like to thank the many businesses and individuals for their financial and direct support for making our 2022 Lion's Yankee Homecoming Road Races successful. This race was special to our members because it followed three years in which we could not host our typical 5K and 10-mile races. Due to the pandemic, we were only able to offer the 5K race last year, a virtual race in 2020 and no race three years ago, 2019, which is why we were thrilled to see the races back to normal this year.
This event brings so many together in the community, not only those who participate, but so many who cheer on the runners as they cross their path along the route on the Tuesday of Yankee Homecoming week.
First, we would like to thank the Institution for Savings, for being our principal sponsor in this annual event, along with their many employees who volunteer at registration each year. For several years, Walgreens Pharmacy has supplied bottled water and volunteers at the finish line while the Starboard Galley steps up to provide water to the runners at the halfway point. This year's runners faced extreme heat and humidity, making several water stops along the route so important.
A heartfelt thank you to Jack Welch and family; The Starboard Galley restaurant; Bob & Karen Hoskin; Dave Kerry and family; Mr. & Mrs. Farrell and family; Mr. & Mrs. Doug Harrison and family; Ben & Clarice Andreozz to allow Haverhill Lions Club to set up at their home; Mark Daigle and family; Jim & Donna Gabriel; Paul Dahn and family all for managing the water tables.
The Lions Club could never have covered all this water stops without you folks. Big shout out to all the unofficial families who set up their own water stops and sprinklers along the course.
Lions Club is appreciative of all the support of the community for this event and would like to recognize the following for their time:
Newburyport High School football players, their coach, and custodial staff for help with both the preparation and cleanup required to operate the race; the Newburyport High School Leo's, Boy Scout Troop No. 21, Lion's club members from Salisbury, Lowell, Methuen and Essex Regional Tanner City Club; Bay State Timers, John and Debbie Burke, who went above and beyond year after year to donate laptops and provide hands on assistance to register the runners; and the over 2,200 runners for making this race so successful.
The Newburyport Lions Club donates all proceeds to support eye research, local organizations, and those in need. At one time, local civic clubs like the Lions Club were the backbone of the communities in which they resided. Today, however, with so many competing outlets for one's time and energy, it is harder to find the next generation of members.
If you have any desire to serve the community, please consider the Lions Club and achieve the wonderful feeling that comes from helping others; we meet on the second and fourth Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. andat the Starboard Galley in Newburyport. Come join us.
Any questions? Please email them to newburyportlions@gmail.com
Bob LaFrance
Newburyport Lions Club president
