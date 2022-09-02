To the editor:
I would appreciate very much a very clear description of all of the new Massachusetts legislative districts in your readership area for the upcoming election.
I have searched the state websites for a clear delineation of the new districts, and I can find only obtuse and incredibly poorly detailed maps that identify voting blocks that comprise a district by only numbers, (such as 25009000031) that may mean something to the computer program but mean nothing to those of us trying to understand them.
Town and city boundaries are only roughly delineated, and it is nigh impossible to determine if a town on any given map has been split into many districts or is one district. The Essex 10th District in the map has no town name on the map, only 13 “voting districts” identified by a long string of 11 digits. My district in Amesbury has been split off from most of the city and made a part of the Essex 14th. From the map it looks like part of Merrimac is in Essex 14th, (as the name Merrimac appears on the map) but also parts of Groveland, Boxford and North Andover. I can’t discern from the map if my District Essex 14th includes all or part of those towns.
I have always tried to stay politically aware and active, and for all of us who have been thrust into new legislative districts, the first step in being politically involved is understanding what our political area is and who will be our compatriots in having responsive representation.
Finally, having grown up in Marblehead I can’t help but see a certain similarity in the outline of the Essex 14th, with the political cartoon of 1812 that coined the phrase “Gerrymandered.”
Please do your readers a service and clearly explain the new districts, in all their details. It is the first step for an informed and engaged body politic.
Karen Solstad
Amesbury
