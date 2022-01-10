To the Newburyport community,
It has been the greatest honor and privilege to have served as your mayor for the past 12 years and I say goodbye with so many emotions. We have traveled an incredible journey together. Our city’s finances are strong; economic recovery continues; and we have made significant advances in building and capital needs.
Our departments are led by professional and committed men and women who continue to enhance processes and services to benefit our city. Our schools our thriving under the leadership of our superintendent and a new five-year strategic plan is in development involving broad community input.
We have initiated important work in climate change and resiliency, affordable housing, zoning updates, energy, water supply and diversity, equity and inclusion involving many staff, city councilors, residents and experts. I encourage the continuation of these efforts.
I also encourage our community members to actively engage with our elected officials on these and other areas. As mayor, I learned so much from all of you whether staff, city councilor, resident, businesses owner or visitor, your insight and positive as well as negative feedback were always critical to decisions.
These past two years has significantly changed all of our lives as we continue to be challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are fortunate to have built strong partnerships at the state and local level as we continue to learn about the virus, mutations and staying healthy.
It is so important to get vaccinated, boosted and wear a mask. Many acts of care and compassion emerged during these many difficult months; please continue these wonderful acts of kindness and generosity.
In closing, thank you all for your incredible send-off — the parade, cards, notes, flowers, citations, postings, food and more. Your outpouring of well-wishes has been overwhelming. Newburyport is a very special place and thank you for your years of support that allowed me to be part of our city’s remarkable history.
With deep gratitude,
DONNA D. HOLADAY
Newburyport
