To the editor:
This letter is in response to the Jan. 7 article, “ In the Spirit: If God were female” by the Rev. Rebecca Bryant.
In her article, Rev. Bryan imagines what might be different if God were female. I appreciate this invitation.
What might be different in our own relationships with the divine if we imagine God to be female? I believe that how we imagine God affects how we choose to relate or not to God.
Some of my friends have not recovered from the harm imposed upon them as children by those who portrayed God as a cold, harsh, distant male judge.
What could be more different than the message of God as love that is at the core of so many world religions? Many today experience the sacred in nature.
Franciscan Father Richard Rohr writes that for more and more people, union with the divine is first experienced through “the Universal Christ” – in nature, in moments of pure love, silence, inner or outer music, with animals or a primal sense of awe.”
The call today for more inclusive naming of God is not just about swapping pronouns. The late German theologian, Dorothee Sölle, wrote that the issue is not about exchanging pronouns but another way of thinking about transcendence.
Transcendence is no longer to be understood to be independent of everything, and ruling over everything else, but rather as being bound up in the web of life. This means that we move from the God-Above-Us to God-Within-Us and overcome false transcendence hierarchically conceived.”
How we name God matters.
To call on the divine feminine is to deepen our own receptivity to the poetic, intuitive, ecological, nurturing, creative and compassionate aspects of our psyches, aspects present in men and women.
Are these not the very qualities we need to call forth today to care for ourselves in these dark times and to bring to our shared public life?
JANE TUOHY
Newburyport
