NEWBURYPORT — The 22nd annual “Outdoor Sculpture at Maudslay” exhibit continues through Oct. 2 with an opening reception and tour slated Saturday.
The exhibit features local artists and community members who share their understanding of the world through site-specific sculptures at Maudslay State Park. This is an Essex National Heritage Commission Trails and Sails event, and Massachusetts Cultural Council Gold Star recipient.
Reflecting upon the desire to explore material boundaries, concepts and themselves, the 50 artists chose “Reach” as the show’s theme, according to a press release.
Pieces in the show include a giant birch bark beast emerging from the woods by local puppeteer Nancy Sander, a large interactive branch sculpture by exhibit organizer Bert Snow, figures wrought from stone by sculptor Joe Gray whose work appears on the Newburyport Rail Trail, and a humorous tombstone by Michael Updike lamenting the end of a Facebook relationship.
“Outdoor Sculpture at Maudslay” is funded in part by grants from the Amesbury, Georgetown, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley and West Newbury Cultural Councils, which are supported by the Mass Cultural Council. There will be a reception and tour with the artists Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. The artists and those attending will walk the show together and stop at each sculpture, where the artists will say a few words and answer questions.
The group will then gather across from the main parking lot for light snacks and beverages before heading out. Masks are highly recommended and people are asked to dress appropriately for walking the gravel paths and across low grass. The exhibit ends Oct. 2. Trail head signs will provide a map with sculpture locations and instructions for downloading a simple virtual catalog, including the map, photos of each piece, artist statements and their biographies.
A book, “Site Specific, 20 years of Outdoor Sculpture at Maudslay,” written by Maudslay artist and author Joyce Audy Zarins and produced by Lynn and Jay Havighurst, creators of the cover art and posters for the show each year, is available on Amazon at www.amazon.com/Site- Specific-Years-Outdoor-Sculpture-Maudslay/dp/0578702711 and at Jabberwocky Book Store in Newburyport.
Many of the artists featured will participate in this show.
