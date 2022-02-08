WEST NEWBURY — The forecast may be for more wintry weather, but the Park and Recreation Commission is already starting to plan for warmer days ahead. Town Manager Angus Jennings reports that Commissioners are working on a budget for the town’s summer recreation program and recommending some changes to the popular camp’s staffing structure.
The new structure calls for two co-directors who will each be paid $10,000 for the 6-week, 35 hour/week position; and one assistant director, who’ll earn $22/ hour with a $4,620 total anticipated salary.
A tier payment schedule for camp counselors ranges from $14.25 to $16 per hour, based on previous experience. Commissioners are budgeting for six counselors to work full time each week.
“In practice it could be less some weeks depending on enrollments,” said Jennings.
The cost to attend camp will likely go up but the Commissioners want to keep the increase “as modest as they can,” Jennings reported.
For many years, camp tuition has been set at the comparatively low rate of $125 per week, for five full days each week.
But they want to get the two directors on board first, Jennings explained to the Select Board last week. The Commissioners anticipate operating in the red for this year’s budget. The recreational panel has applicable unused grant money to draw from for this year. Because of pandemic restrictions, there was no camp in 2020 and 2021.
In other business, the Select Board set the spring Annual and Special Town Meetings for Saturday, May 14 at 9 a.m. The meeting will once again be held outdoors in the municipal parking lot near the Community Bandstand behind the 1910 Town Office Building at 381 Main St.
The Board of Assessors is proposing a question for the May 2 Annual Town Ballot seeking to eliminate farm excise taxes, as a way to support local farmers.
There is an urgent need for two volunteers to fill vacancies on the Finance Committee as soon as possible to help with the current budget process. “You don't need an incredible financial background to do this,” said David Archibald, who formerly served on the committee.
The Garden Club’s Annual Plant sale at the Training Field is set for May 21 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The club’s major fundraiser for the year, the sale features plant inventory from local gardens including standard, exotic cultivars and native plants. The majority of proceeds support the club’s student scholarships.
As is its practice of late, the board began the meeting by going into executive session at 5:30 p.m. Items listed on the agenda for discussion for the closed door portion of the meeting included police chief search; negotiations for library staffing and wages; and staffing for the Water, Council on Aging, Park and Recreation, and the Conservation Departments; strategy for collective bargaining or litigation regarding Police Union and Public Works/highway contracts; to consider purchase or lease of property at 31 Dole Place; and to discuss compliance with a public records request.
