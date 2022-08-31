NEWBURYPORT — Renovations to Patrick Tracy Square on Pleasant Street, adjacent to the Mercantile Building, were recently completed, according to Mayor Sean Reardon.
The work included the removal of overgrown shrubbery, installation of new plantings, pruning of all trees and shrubs, installation of Edison lights over the picnic tables as well as the installation of a new chess table with chairs.
One of the most distinctive additions is the installation of two steel sculptures created by local artist Dale Rogers. The sculptures portray a cat, and a tree with bright red cardinals sitting on the branches. The donations of the sculptures were gift from the Burkhart family, who are neighbors to the square.
The project was funded by the Mayor Gayden W. Morrill Charitable Foundation.
“We encourage everyone to visit the Square and see the changes, and to enjoy the new lighting that gives it a special ambiance,” Reardon said. “I want to offer special thanks to the Morrill Foundation, which has been an incredible steward of Newburyport’s public spaces for so many years.”
Reardon also wishes to recognize the Department of Public Services for the electrical work, and the Parks Department for project management and the physical renovation and installations.
The Mayor Gayden W. Morrill Charitable Foundation is a private foundation established in memory of the former mayor of Newburyport. He served from 1932 to 1935 and died in 1948.
The foundation’s assets come largely from the estate of Frank Forrest Morrill, benefactor and son of the former mayor who died in 2004. The foundation benefits public spaces legally owned and/or controlled by the city.
