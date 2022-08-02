NEWBURYPORT — Five artists who focus on eco-art will share their hopes and visions for the planet in the new exhibition at the PEG Center for Art & Activism.
“Earth Anthem: A Eulogy” is on display from Aug. 6 through Sept. 17 at 3 Harris St., Newburyport. The public is invited to view the exhibition on Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m.
The public is also invited to a special event on Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. It will include an artist reception and program featuring Lisa Barthelson discussing her "Family Debris Series: Sculpture and Mixed Media;" Rebecca McGee Tuck on her wrack line art and volunteer work with Surfrider Foundation Massachusetts Chapter; and Olivia Fischer Fox on how she combines art and her activism with Mothers Out Front Brookline, advocating for a livable climate for children.
Other artists taking part in the exhibit are Jeffrey Nowlin and Richard Hannaford Eyster.
“The title of an exhibition is a large part of the curatorial process for me,” said PEG Center Executive Director Paula Estey. “Organizing an environmental show, I am keen to amplify two distinct thoughts: the earth is precious and beautiful, and the earth is fragile and endangered. I also hope that, through the lens of visual activism, our community will be moved to act, out of deep love for, and accountability to, our earth.”
“Earth Anthem: A Eulogy” spoke accurately for me of those two thoughts: she is precious; she is hurt. The word 'anthem' means a song or hymn of praise or gladness. And interestingly, eulogy is an honoring of something, not necessarily something dead,” Estey added.
