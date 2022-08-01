NEWBURYPORT — Kim and Steven Keene, co-founders of the Pelican Intervention Fund, will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday, Aug. 4.
Founded in 2015, the fund is a grassroots organization created to help men and women struggling with addiction – most notably heroin addiction.
Host Mary Jacobsen will talk with the Keenes about PEF’s focus on supporting the journey from addiction to recovery by funding extended residency in structured 12 Step-based sober living homes.
The PEF recently reached a milestone of having supported 100 clients. Their work has also been honored with an invitation to serve as the grand marshall of 2022’s Yankee Homecoming Parade on Sunday, Aug. 7
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and live streams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
