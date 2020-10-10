WEST NEWBURY — The Pentucket Regional School Committee voted unanimously Tuesday night to retire the Sachem mascot.
Prior to the vote, Chairwoman Dena Trotta and Superintendent Justin Bartholomew shared a presentation on the mascot’s history as well as feedback they received following a meeting July 23 with the leaders of the Cowasuck Band of the Pennacook-Abenaki People, Sag8mo, or Chief, Paul Pouliot and Sag8moskwa, or Female Head Speaker, Denise Pouliot.
The mascot, adopted by the district in 1958, has been a topic of discussion in the school district for years.
In 2016, the School Committee discussed possibly changing the mascot after Andy Murphy, a committee member and chairman of the communications subcommittee, researched Sachem history.
Ultimately, the committee decided to keep the Sachem name, but to do away with any graphic representation.
Through this recent meeting with council leaders, district officials learned that the Native Americans indigenous to the Pentucket area did not use the term “Sachem,” making the mascot historically inaccurate for this region.
In addressing some recent concerns about whether the district has been pronouncing “Sachem” correctly, Paul and Denise Pouliot said there is actually no single pronunciation.
Pentucket, which means “downsloping structure of a winding river,” was a trading post established in 1667 and the name is derived from the area, Trotta said.
The Pouliots also spoke with district officials about how Hollywood created this depiction of an “Indian” in the 1950s and 1960s, presenting an idea of what it believed Native Americans should look like.
“Their own people, their own tribe felt like they weren’t ‘Indian’ enough — that they had to dress up a certain way or behave a certain way,” Bartholomew explained. “They were actually at one point wearing wigs because they were trying to meet the American expectation of what a Native American was supposed to look like.”
These representations, which Pentucket has used for its imagery in the past, continue to perpetuate those stereotypes, he said.
The Pouliots said they would not support the continued use of the Sachem in the district due to its historical inaccuracy. They did, however, clarify that there is no reason to hide all previous imagery. Instead, they said the retired images should be displayed somewhere for educational purposes.
The district will continue using the school seal since the Pouliots said the Native American in the center of the seal is, in fact, an accurate depiction.
“No matter how woke we think we are, we are all still waking up together,” the Sag8moskwa told district officials.
In a follow-up phone call after the meeting, Murphy, who has been vocal about the need to retire the mascot since his 2016 meeting with the Pouliots, said he was “blown away that the vote was unanimous,” and credited Bartholomew with fulfilling his role as superintendent by meeting with council leaders to discuss the issue.
“Once you talk to them, you just understand that there’s no path other than to retire the mascot,” Murphy said. “Unfortunately, it’s such an emotionally charged issue that I think a lot of times, people don’t even think about anything other than their own perspective.”
Murphy added that a recent district decision to revise the social studies curriculum to include the history of Native Americans in this area would be beneficial for students.
Committee members will discuss the next steps for the mascot at a future meeting, though a date has not been set.
Athletic teams will be referred to as Pentucket for the time being, and any uniforms with the Sachem name will be used until they are due to be replaced, the district confirmed in a statement.
The current high school gym floor will continue to bear the Sachem name until a new gym is built as part of the construction of the new middle-high school. That project is slated to finish in 2022.
Also at the meeting, committee member Bill Buell of Merrimac announced he is resigning from his position, effective at the end of the month.
Buell, who was a teacher in the district for 30 years and has been a committee member for a term and a half, said his resignation was due to “circumstances I don’t feel are appropriate to publicize.”
To watch the full meeting, which ran just over three hours, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=FTaK6kwDu5M.
