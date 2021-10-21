NEWBURYPORT — Plum Island Outdoors will conduct walking tours of Plum Island and Plum Island Point on Sunday from 10 to 11 a.m.
The tours, led by Bill Sargent, are from Plum Island Beach in Newburyport to the south jetty and back, rain or shine.
Participants can see dynamic state of erosion on Plum Island at Plum Island Point. The cost is $10 and payable at the walk.
Parking is available in the Plum Island Beach parking lot.
More details can be found at https://plumislandoutdoors.org/event/walking-tour-of-plum-island-point-plum-island-beach-9/.
