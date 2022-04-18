Amesbury
Amanda Graham, 28, 57 Main St. Apt. 1, was arrested Friday, April 15, at 12:52 a.m. and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of liquor.
Officers Thomas Nichols and Liam Leary made the arrest on Main Street.
State Police
Jesse Drinkwater, 41, 266 Blackstrap Road, Falmouth, Maine, was arrested on a court warrant as a fugitive from justice Thursday, April 14, at 11:30 p.m. Drinkwater was also charged with giving a false name and Social Security number, no license in possession, no registration in possession, a number plate violation to conceal identity, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, attaching plates and refusing to identify himself.
Trooper Cambria made the arrest on Interstate 95 in Newbury.
