Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High 51F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.