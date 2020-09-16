Newburyport
The following items were recorded in the Newburyport police log:
David Buschini, 32, 16 Winter St., Newburyport, was arrested Saturday at 5:55 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officers Eric Marshall and Derek Paru made the arrest on Pleasant Street.
A 16-year-old was issued a summons Saturday at 7:37 p.m. on charges of misdemeanor breaking and entering and larceny over $250 from a person over 60 or disabled. Officer Derek Paru issued the summons after an incident on Merrimac Street.
Rowley
The following item was recorded in the Rowley police log:
Toby W. Gallagher, 41, 14 Grove St., Dover, N.H., was arrested Friday at 8:43 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of drugs and possession of a Class A substance. The arrest was made on Haverhill Street.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Samuel M. Montoya, 58, 318 High St., Hampton, N.H., was arrested Monday at 2:37 p.m. and charged with driving while under impairment and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. The arrest was made on Walton Road near Route 1.
Jordan Knowles, 33, 2A Knowles Way, Seabrook, was arrested Monday at 3:26 p.m. and charged on bench warrants. The arrest was made on Ocean Boulevard.
