BOSTON — Attorney Damian J. Turco of Newburyport has been named president-elect of the Massachusetts Bar Association for the 2022-23 membership year, which began Sept. 1.
He serves as a member of the MBA’s leadership team alongside President Grace V.B. Garcia, who will emphasize “communication, collaboration and community” to further the MBA’s core objectives, including the administration of justice and respect for the rule of law, according to a press release.
Garcia, Turco and fellow officers also plan to build upon the MBA’s efforts to increase diversity at the bar and promote well-being in the legal profession.
Turco, as president-elect this year, will ascend to the presidency on Sept. 1, 2023.
“This year, we have an ambitious agenda focused on encouraging better civility and collaboration among members of the bar, improving diversity, and furthering our community engagement,” he said in the release. “I look forward to working with President Garcia, my fellow officers, and other MBA leaders to continue serving and supporting the legal community and working to enhance access to justice for everyone in the commonwealth.”
Turco is the founder and managing partner of Turco Legal PC, an 11-attorney divorce and family law firm with offices in Andover, Boston, Newburyport and Newton. Since 2008, he and his practice have represented clients through divorces, child custody cases, adoptions and other family law matters.
Turco is also the co-founder and president of JusticeApp Inc., a legal technology company with the mission of eliminating injustice nationwide.
JusticeApp is a mobile app that aggregates thousands of free legal resources and offers low-cost form generation and secure data storage designed to simplify the legal system for unrepresented parties and the transfer of sensitive information between parties and lawyers.
While serving as MBA president-elect, Turco is also a member of the association’s executive management board and budget & finance committee.
Turco previously served as chair of the MBA’s Law Practice Management Section Council, where he helped develop and launch the MBA’s Mock Interview Program, which has benefited hundreds of graduating law school students by providing them with job interview skills through mock interviews with MBA lawyer volunteers, the release said.
Since 2013, he has chaired, participated in or overseen dozens of law practice management programs and publications, and he regularly mentors other lawyers on practice management, leadership and family law practice.
Turco graduated from Bryant College in 1999 and from New England Law-Boston in 2008. He grew up in Andover and lives in Newburyport with his wife, Melina, and three daughters.
The MBA’s leadership team for 2022-23 features President Grace V.B. Garcia, President-elect Damian J. Turco, Vice President Victoria Santoro Mair, Treasurer Michael H. Hayden and Secretary Samuel A. Segal. Martin W. Healy is the MBA’s chief legal counsel and chief operating officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.