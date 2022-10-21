NEWBURYPORT — The Institution For Savings and the Newburyport Bank teamed up Friday to build 10 beds a piece during the A Bed for Every Child’s Build a Bed challenge at the Newburyport Bank’s main parking lot located at 63 State St., Newburyport.
The mission of the A Bed for Every Child organization, launched in 2012, is to ensure all children have a bed of their own, regardless of financial means. An initiative of the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless, the organization partners with dozens of businesses, schools and community organizations annually to build beds for children in need.
Team volunteers were treated to a barbecue lunch, donated by Michael’s Harborside in Newburyport, to fuel up before getting to work. The beds will be donated to area families in need.
