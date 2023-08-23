NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library will host a program on ancient Greek and Roman art and architecture Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.
Martha Chiarchiaro will explore ancient Greek and Roman painting, sculpture and architecture and illustrate stylistic developments, particularly as seen in the human form. The influence of one culture on another will be compared as their art became the artistic foundation for centuries.
Chiarchiaro received her master’s degree in the history of art from Williams College and teaches art history courses at the Worcester Art Museum, the Worcester Institute for Senior Education garden clubs, senior centers, libraries and other cultural organizations.
This event is intended for adults. Registration is required.
Upcoming events at the library can be found on its website at newburyportpl.org. Call the library at 978-465-4428 to register. Those who sign up but cannot make it are asked to call the library to cancel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.