NEWBURYPORT — A Turkey Hill man charged with attacking a police officer following a scuffle outside The Park Lunch in December was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to several charges in Newburyport District Court.
Stephen Mansfield, 35, was charged on Dec. 29 with resisting arrest, assault and battery of a police officer, assault and battery and vandalizing property. He pleaded guilty last week.
Newburyport police responded to Park Lunch about 10:30 that night after the establishment’s bartender said he was attacked by Mansfield as he was escorting him out of the building.
Newburyport police Sgt. William Steeves wrote in his report that the bartender had just sold Mansfield a beer when he noticed Mansfield was intoxicated. He then took the beer back, prompting Mansfield to become angry.
The bartender “then told him he had to leave the restaurant. (The bartender) stated that while escorting Mr. Mansfield out, he grabbed his shirt while yelling and screaming,” Steeves wrote in his report.
Police were called and when they arrived, Steeves was met by Officer Eric Marshall, who was off duty and at the bar. Marshall pointed to Mansfield in the parking lot and said “he was the problem.” Also helping were Officers Shawn Eaton and James Allen along with Newbury Officer Mark Smigileski.
Mansfield grew more upset as Steeves and others tried to calm him down. Unable to calm down Mansfield, officers placed him under arrest. While walking toward the cruiser, Mansfield dropped to the ground, forcing officers to lift him into a cruiser.
He continued to resist at the police station and at one point headbutted Eaton, leading to the assault and battery of a police officer charge, according to Steeves’ report.
In May 2019, Mansfield pleaded guilty to assault and battery and disorderly conduct related to an incident at the Thirsty Whale, a State Street bar. He was ordered to stay away from the bar for a year and pay $830 in restitution after damaging a window that February during the Super Bowl.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
