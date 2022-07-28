NEWBURYPORT — The annual Newburyport PTO Kitchen Tour & Tasting event, featuring the support of more than 110 volunteers, takes place Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. all around the city.
Tickets are on sale now at B&G Cabinets, Chococoa Baking Co & Cafe, Buttermilk Baking Co., Nu Kitchen, The Newburyport Lighting Co., Olive’s Coffee & Bakehouse, William Raveis Real Estate, and the Custom House Maritime Museum Gift Shop. All locations accept cash, check or credit card sales for guest convenience.
The 2022 Kitchen Tour can be described as pleasing to all senses, enjoying a variety of tastings from local restaurants, chefs, brewmasters and bakers at select homes to provide ‘flavor’ of all that Newburyport offers – along with exceptional design, function and flow in each home.
Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 the day of the event and can be purchased at the Newburyport locations or at www.NewburyportKitchenTour.com. All proceeds benefit the Newburyport public schools from pre-K thru eighth-grade with experiential learning and field trips.
Visit www.NewburyportPTO.com or www.NewburyportKitchenTour.com and like us on Facebook for sneak peeks and special notices prior to the event.
