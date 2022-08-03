BOSTON -- A last-ditch effort by Gov. Charlie Baker to update the state's pre-detention bail laws to keep 'dangerous' criminals locked up ahead of trial appears to have fizzled out after lawmakers failed to reach consensus on the plan.
In an amendment to the $52.7 billion fiscal year 2023 state budget, Baker proposed a "narrow" version of his plan to update the list of offenses qualifying for a dangerousness hearing to include sex offenses involving a child and threats to kill, rape or cause serious bodily injury, among other proposed changes.
In exchange, Baker said he would sign off on the Legislature's proposal -- which was also included in the budget -- require the state to reimburse county sheriffs to provide free phone calls for inmates at prisons and correctional facilities.
The Republican's political maneuver was billed as a compromise with Democratic lawmakers who blocked his legislation to update the bail laws.
Early Monday morning, on the last day of formal sessions, the state Senate approved an amendment sponsored by Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, that would have implemented some of Baker's proposed changes. But the amendment wasn't taken up by the House, which rejected Baker's compromise plan.
Because the House didn't agree to the changes approved by the Senate, the amendment has been sent to the House Committee on Bills in the Third Reading.
Still, the move appears to have scuttled Baker's chances of winning approval for the plan, a key plank of his agenda, before he leaves the governor's office.
Lawmakers could still take up Baker's stand-alone bill before the Dec. 31 end of the two-year legislative session, but it could be blocked by a single lawmaker.
Despite the setback, Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito say they are hopeful the changes could be approved before the end of the year.
In a statement, Baker and Polito said they were "thankful" for the Senate's amendment and said the support among some Democratic senators shows "there is momentum to pass a compromise this session that would protect survivors."
"Many senators shared powerful personal stories and also reflections from meeting with survivors during the debate," the statement said.
At issue are the state’s pre-detention bail laws, which don’t define aggravated child rape and a host of other serious offenses as grounds under which prosecutors can seek a so-called dangerousness finding so that someone may be held before trial.
Baker’s proposal, which he has tried to pass for several consecutive legislative sessions, sought to expand a list of offenses that can provide grounds for a hearing on whether to keep someone in jail, or to let police detain people who violate conditions of pretrial release without first getting a warrant.
Under state law and a ruling of the state Supreme Judicial Court, judges must set bail at affordable levels and only consider what’s likely to ensure a defendant’s return to court.
Baker’s legislation proposed widening the list to include sex offenses against children, burglary, arson, and assault and battery, among other crimes.
But the Democratic-controlled Judiciary Committee two weeks ago voted to send the bill to a study, arguing that Baker's proposal went far beyond updating the bail laws.
To be sure, Baker and Polito have made a major push to pass the legislation as they prepare to leave office. They’ve held discussions with victims who talked about the physical and sexual abuse they and their family members endured, and how the release of suspects ahead of a trial forced them to relive the abuse.
Democratic lawmakers opposing the changes dismissed the panels as a "well-scripted public relations tour" meant to shame them into passing legislation.
Baker fired back, accusing the Democrat lawmakers of making "harsh, cold and callous" comments that "insulted" victims of sexual and physical abuse.
