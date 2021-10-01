To see a complete listing of local religion notes, go to newburyportnews.com. To have religion notes listed for next weekend, please email them to ndnnews@newburyportnews.com by Wednesday.
People’s United Methodist Church
People’s United Methodist, 64 Purchase St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Matt Willis-Goode, offers live worship at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary beginning Saturday, Oct. 3.
With caution and concern for the most vulnerable, the church council has voted to require the wearing of masks and spaced seating to avoid the danger of COVID-19 and its variants.
The Angel Gabriel weathervane and steeple is being lighted in October in memory of James and Priscilla Lancaster and Alfred and Natalie Marshall by the Marshall family.
If interested in sponsoring the steeple and weathervane lighting to honor a loved one, contact Barbara at 978-462-4647.
For more about the church, call 978-465-5145 and leave a message.
Main Street Congregational
Main Street Congregational, 145 Main St., Amesbury, offers in-person worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Joan MacPherson.
Masks are required for unvaccinated people and strongly recommended for anyone fully vaccinated. The service will be streamed on Facebook Live, which can be accessed through the church’s Facebook page.
If interested in what is happening at the church, call the office at 978-388-0982 or email office@main-street-church.org. www.main-street-church.org.
Step Up Thrift Shop, adjacent to the church, is open Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations can be dropped off during the same hours.
The church’s annual pumpkin sale continues through October: each weekday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pricing is by size, not weight.
The church hosts its annual fall festival with a flea market Saturday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a craft fair Saturday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. If interested in having a table at either event, call the church office at 978-388-0982 or email office@main-street-church.org.
FRS Unitarian Universalist
The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport, offers Sunday worship, both in person and livestreamed on YouTube at 10:30 a.m.
On Oct. 3, the service is titled “Call and Response” and focuses on how some creation myths describe speech, the word, as the first creative act. But it seems more likely that music came first — singing and learning to listen.
A celebration of community and connection through song and rhythm will led by guest service leader Matt Meyer, a musician and worship leader. He has a degree in hand drumming and serves as director of community life for Sanctuary Boston. Registration is required to attend in-person worship. Visit www.frsuu.org to register or to access the livestreamed service.
For more on the church, email info@frsuu.org, go to www.frsuu.org or call 978-465-0602.
Hope Community
Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport, holds in-person worship services on Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m.
On Oct. 3, the fall sermon series begins — “Turnaround … Turning Points in the Life of Gideon.”
The 9 a.m. service is livestreamed each Sunday at www.hopenewburyport.com/online.
A children’s program (nursery school through fifth grade) begins at 9 a.m. A coffee hour is held between church hours. Women meet each Tuesday at 9 a.m. Seniors meet each Wednesday from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
There is a special women’s fall luncheon planned for Saturday, Oct 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
For more about the church, visit hopenewburyport.com or call the office at 978-463-HOPE.
Old South Presbyterian
Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport, will offer a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m.
The sermon series, “What Is This Thing Called The Church?” continues with the sermon “Are We A Church On Fire?” by the Rev. Tim Dolan. Masks are required. The service will also be available online at https://bit.ly/OldSouthYT.
The Sunday Sandwiches ministry continues each week from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the School Street entrance. For more about the church: www.oldsouthnbpt.org. or email admin@oldsouthnbpt.org.
Merrimacport United Methodist
Merrimacport United Methodist Church, 39 High St., Merrimac, offers a Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. under the leadership of the Rev. Matt Willis-Goode.
The live service will be broadcast simultaneously via Zoom. To join this service by Zoom or phone, call or text James Marshall at 978-395-0125 for instructions.
Seventh-day Adventist
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 171 Main St., Amesbury, led by the Rev. Brian Gonzàlez, will offer a Sabbath meeting at the church Saturday and through livestreaming.
Sabbath School for adults in person only begins at 9:30 a.m. with discussion of the rest found in the Lord. No prior study necessary. Room for a dozen or more guests suitably spaced. Masks requested for those who are not vaccinated. Children’s Sabbath School is still on hold.
The midday service begins at 11 a.m. with prayer, praise, scripture and preaching but with limited singing. Service is also available online: Go to AmesburySDA Facebook or AmesburySDA.org and click on the “Media” selection at the top of the page for the YouTube link. Watch later on the YouTube channel at AmesburySDA.
For more on the church: https://amesburyma.adventistchurch.org/.
Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
The October in-person weekend Mass schedule — Saturday: 4 p.m., IC; Saturdays in October: 4 p.m., St. Ann; Sunday: 8:30 a.m., Nativity; 9 a.m., IC; 10 a.m., St. Ann; 11:30 a.m., IC. A livestreamed weekly Mass is offered on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hriccatholic on Saturday at 4 p.m. Registration for Mass is no longer required.
4 p.m., St. Ann; Sunday: 8:30 a.m., Nativity; 9 a.m., IC, 10 a.m.; St. Ann, 11 a.m., IC. A livestreamed weekly Mass is offered on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hriccatholic on Saturday at 4 p.m. Registration for Mass is no longer required.
Weekday Mass: 9 a.m., IC, Monday through Friday.
The IC St. Vincent de Paul Society offers to-go meals each Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Parish Center, 42 Green St., Newburyport.
For updates and more information, Facebook: Holy Redeemer — Immaculate Conception Collaborative parishes. Website: hriccatholic.org. Twitter: @ HRICCatholic. Instagram: HRICCatholic.
Union Congregational
Union Congregational Church, 350 Main St., Point Shore, Amesbury, offers in-person or online worship on Sundays at 10 a.m.
Communion is on the first Sunday of the month. All denominations and religions welcomed. Call to inquire about lighting the steeple in memory or honor of loved ones: 978-388-0631.
Steeple notices, church contact information and Sunday services are available on www.AmesburyUnion.org.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., offers Sunday Mass at 9 a.m.
Registration is not necessary for inside services but masks are required. Sunday services will continue to be available online at 9 a.m. via YouTube Live. Go to the following link about five minutes before the service starts: www.youtube.com/c/StPauls ChurchNewburyportMA/live.
The service will be posted on the church’s YouTube channel to see whenever one wishes. The service can be seen on TV on Channel 8 in Newburyport, Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; Channel 9 in Newbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.; and Channel 18 in Salisbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Mass in the Grass, a service of Holy Eucharist, is presented in the church’s backyard on Sunday at 11 a.m. and Wednesday at noon. Register at Eventbrite.com.
First Parish Church
First Parish Church, 20 High Road, Newbury, worships in person and online Sunday at 10 a.m. on Zoom, bit.ly/fpcnworship, with the Rev. Raymond Henderson.
Anyone without computer access can call 1-929-205-6099. When prompted, enter ID 82647115553# and when asked for another number — press #. The next Bible study will be with Henderson on Sunday, Oct. 10, at 8:30 a.m. The topic will be Gospel of Mark.
The food pantry, which is open Fridays from 2:30 to 5 p.m. for those in need, has moved temporarily to 89 Hanover St., Newbury. To receive food, go online the prior Wednesday or Thursday and register at www.nourishingthenorthshore.org. To donate to the food pantry: Send check payable to First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, Newbury, MA 01951 and put “food pantry” in the memo.
Food donations are accepted Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is a need for paper towels, peanut butter, toothpaste, pasta, rice, cookies, cereal, soup and canned goods.
The church’s clothing shed is in the back parking lot for anyone wishing to donate clothing.
For more on the church: www.stpauls-nbpt.org, 978-465-5351 and stpauls@stpauls-nbpt.org.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, Newburyport, offers services at One Merrimac St., #4, each Sunday from 10 to 11 a.m. and testimony meetings on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday School for children and teens is at One Merrimac St. #9, from 10 to 11 a.m. To join remotely via Zoom or for more information, email cschurch.nbpt@gmail.com, call 978-255-1031 or go to https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/.
This week’s Sunday lesson-sermon, “Unreality,” read in Christian Science churches around the world, consists of texts from the Old and New Testaments of the Bible, and from “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy.
First Church of Christ, Scientist, offers its virtual Reading Room, featuring articles on many topics, including health, world peace and relationships, at https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/. A brick-and-mortar Reading Room (bookstore) is at One Merrimac St., #9. Hours are on the website.
The Christian Science Monitor, an international weekly news magazine, is also available at the Reading Room: https://www.csmonitor.com/.
There is information about Christian Science as well as times for services from The Mother Church in Boston at https://www.christianscience.com/.
Belleville Congregational
Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, offers a worship service at 10 a.m. in the chapel.
The service will be followed by coffee hour. The service will also be available live via Zoom. To access the Zoom link, go to the church’s website: bellevillechurch.org.
Thrift shop hours are Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Trinity United
Trinity United Church, 103 Lafayette Road, Seabrook, is offering Sunday worship and Bible studies using social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Worship will be in the church sanctuary at 11 a.m. Bible study will be at the parish house, 29 Main St., on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Several blood drives will be held in the Parish House, 29 Main St., on the following dates: Monday, Oct. 11, 1 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 8, 1 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday, Dec. 13, 1 to 6 p.m.
For more information about the church: 603-474-7900 or office@trinityuchurch.com.
Unity on the River
Unity on the River is now holding in-person services each Sunday at 10 a.m. at Congregation Ahavas Achim synagogue, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport
Each service will be a hybrid event with the option to attend over Zoom for those unable to gather in person. To attend virtually, Zoom log-in information can be found at unityontheriver.org and the services are available on the UOTR podcast and YouTube channels for later viewings.
State COVID-19 regulations will be observed at in-person services. It is recommended that vaccinated as well as unvaccinated people at risk wear masks to protect themselves. Social distancing of at least 6 feet is encouraged
Please ask if a hand shake or hug is welcome before touching someone.
Holy Family Parish, Star of the Sea
Holy Family Parish, 9 Sparhawk St., Amesbury, and Star of the Sea Parish, 18 Beach Road, Salisbury, offer weekend worship services.
Masses in the Star of the Sea chapel are Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. Masses in the upper church of Holy Family Parish are Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
Central Congregational
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Christopher Ney, is meeting in the sanctuary and online for worship on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
The worship service can also be seen on www.facebook.com/central.church.newburyport. Scroll down for the live service. A free grab-and-go breakfast is offered Saturdays from 8 to 10 a.m. For those attending with children, nursery care is available. Sunday school and the youth group have begun.
For more information about services or the community breakfast, call 978-465-0533, email info@centralnewburyport.org or go to www.centralnewburyport.org.
Congregation Ahavas Achim
Congregation Ahavas Achim, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport, hosts weekly online services Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
Email Congregational Leader Alex Matthews for more details and Zoom links at cleader@caa-newburyport.org.
For more information, including details for in person services or Zoom links, email Alex Matthews at cleader@caa-newburyport.org or admin@caa-newburyport.org.
For more on the synagogue, visit the website at www.caa-newburyport.org., email Matthews or contact Marie Katzen, the administrator, at admin@caa-newburyport.org.
Market Street Baptist Church
Market Street Baptist Church, 37 Market St., Amesbury, is streaming its Sunday worship services on www.MSBCNews.org.
For more information: 978-388-0930 or msbcsec@verizon.net.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Costin Popescu, begins its Sunday services with Orthros/Matins (the service of morning prayers) at 8:30 a.m. followed by the celebration of Divine Liturgy at 9:30 a.m. at the church and through livestreaming.
Masks and sign-up are not required. Check the church website at www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org for updates or changes in services.
For more information on the Orthodox faith, services, links, etc.: visit the church’s website, email agocport@gmail.com or call the office at 978-465-5757. Send an email to join the listserve for weekly emails and join the Facebook page: @AnnunciationNewburyport.
East Parish United Methodist
East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, will host an in-person worship service Sunday at 10 a.m.
Masks are optional, and state and federal coronavirus guidance will be followed. The service will also be broadcast on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/eastparishsalisbury/. The bulletin may be found online at www.eastparishumc.org for those who wish to follow along.
The church offices are open by appointment only: 978-465-8940; messages left on the answering machine are received and responded to within 24 hours. The church is online at www.eastparishumc.org and www.facebook.com/eastparishumcsalisbury.
Rock Church North Shore
Rock Church North Shore, 58 Macy St., Amesbury, offers indoor in-person weekly worship every Sunday at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Preregistration required. For more information, go to: https://www.rock-church.org/live.
The church is also offering a professionally produced online worship experience every Sunday morning. It is available at https://rockchurchnh.online.church/ at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
North Shore Bridge Church
North Shore Bridge Church usually meets for worship Saturdays at 5 p.m. in The Salvation Army chapel, 40 Water St., Newburyport (Fair Street entrance), except on the third weekend of the month.
On that weekend, the church meets at Asbury Grove in Hamilton on Saturday at 10 a.m.
For more information, leave a message for Pastor Drew McGee at 978-518-0207.
West Newbury Congregational
West Newbury Congregational Church, led by the Rev. Manny Cumplido, meets for worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. at 308 Main St., West Newbury.
For more information: call 978-363-2673, see the church’s Facebook page or email wnccpastor@gmail.com.
Byfield Parish
Byfield Parish Church, 132 Jackman St., Georgetown, led by the Rev. Brent Fugate, will stream the Sunday worship service on YouTube and Facebook Live.
For Facebook Live, go to the church Facebook page. To access on YouTube, go to youtube.com, search for “Byfield Parish,” then click on that day’s service. A link to the YouTube service will also be posted in the church Facebook group and sent by email.
Since not everyone has access to a computer, those who don’t can listen to the worship service through a conference call. Call 712-775-7031, when prompted, type in meeting number 372041#. This is being done on a trial basis. When calling, please put the phone on mute.
For more information: 978-352-2022.
Groveland Congregational
Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King St., Groveland, offers a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m.
People are asked to wear a mask. The service will also be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.
For more information: www.grovelanducc.org.
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Rowley, 175 Main St., offers Sunday school and a youth group via Zoom.
Contact the church office for more information and for Zoom log-in information at 978-948-3993, first.church@verizon.net or through www.firstchurchrowley.org.
