NEWBURYPORT — People and their pets have been asked to avoid contact with the Merrimack River until at least Thursday following multiple combined sewage overflows upriver. But at least one Newburyport business owner is none too pleased with the announcement.
Health departments in Newburyport, Amesbury and West Newbury issued public health warnings Tuesday morning due to the sewer overflows that occurred in the early morning hours in Haverhill, Lawrence and Lowell. The overflows took place as storms blanketed the region with heavy rain overnight.
According to the Newburyport Health Department, the combined sewer overflows occurred in Haverhill at 12:30 a.m., Lowell at 1:10 a.m., and Lawrence at 1:50 a.m.
The municipalities recommended that the public avoid contact with the Merrimack River for 48 hours due to the increased health risk from bacteria and other pollutants associated with urban storm water runoff, as well as discharges of untreated or partially treated wastewater.
"The water comes in so fast that it raises the levels of bacteria. Assuming there is not going to be another heavy rainfall like there was last night, it will settle down again and then the water will be safe," Newburyport Public Health Director Laura Vlasuk said.
In Newburyport, temporary warning signs were posted along Merrimack River public access points including the harbormaster building, Moseley Woods, Joppa Flats, Cashman Park and Plum Island.
Vlasuk added the city will continue to perform its weekly water testing to make sure the bacteria levels are correct before removing the warning signs.
"We will test again before that 48-hour time frame is up to make sure that the bacteria levels have subsided and that the water is safe," she said.
Tuesday marked the first time that Newburyport has had to issue a water ban this summer, according to Vlasuk who said residents can monitor the city's Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/newburyportofficial, or the city's website at: https://www.cityofnewburyport.com, for further updates.
"We have had a very dry summer, so we have been very fortunate since this hasn't happened yet, because there has been no flash flooding," she said.
Despite the advisory, Ken Taylor of Plum Island Kayak on Merrimac Street, said he is not as concerned with combined sewage overflows as he is with the public's response to them.
"This is going to have a huge, negative impact on my business, only because of what the health department is saying. They put up these big, giant signs telling no one to go into the water. We don't go into the water. We put people into a boat and put them onto the water," Taylor said.
The signs, he added, leave a lasting impression of the Merrimack which resonate lwell after the 48 hours.
"The sign can say 'don't go into the water for 48 hours" but people don't see that. They come down here three, four weeks later, yelling 'there's sewage in that water!'" he said.
Taylor, who has been in business for 20 years, said he and his employees are aware of the combined sewage overflows but they will operate their business as usual and simply stay out of the water.
"We don't go swimming and we don't go into the water, even though the river is getting cleaner and cleaner and is much better than it was 20 or 30 or 40 years ago. We've been doing this for 20 years and my guys have never had an eye itch or a rash or anything. If anyone's going to get something, it's going to be us," he said. "We know that something could be in the river so we stay out of it. So I don't think they need to be screaming and hollering red alerts."
