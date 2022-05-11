WEST NEWBURY — Repairs meant to reopen Rocks Village Bridge to marine traffic are set to begin within a month or so, but the bridge remains unavailable to pedestrians, bicyclists and vehicles for an undetermined time, according to a representative from MassDOT.
At the Select Board meeting on Monday, town leaders discussed a request from Giulio Pellegrini, project manager for the design consulting firm, SPS New England, Inc., seeking to close a portion of Church Street. The area would be used as a laydown — or staging space — during key construction needed for the bridge’s repair.
“Typical temporary construction fencing will be utilized to close off Church Street during construction and accompanied with road closure signs on each side of Church Street,” Pellegrini wrote in a letter to the board dated May 6. The interim repair will consist mostly of marine work utilizing barges and cranes on water. The team will install a docking system next to the boat ramp, he noted.
“During construction, access to the boat ramp will be available and unobstructed at all times other than when SPS is mobilizing or demobilizing equipment on or off of the Merrimack River,” he stated. Fishing will be allowed in the area outside of temporary construction fencing and parking on neighboring Bridge Street will be maintained. Construction hours are set for Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
“The repair plans are currently still under design and review, however SPS would like to begin mobilizing to the laydown area as early as May 16, 2022. The repair of the truss will follow shortly after, but the start time is still to be determined. It is currently anticipated the construction will be ongoing through the end of August 2022,” the letter stated.
Initially Pelligrino estimated the work would begin in June and run through August, when it would be available for marine use. When asked when the span would be open for cars, Pelligrino said vehicular traffic is also estimated to be back by late August.
“That would be fantastic if it was open to traffic by the end of summer,” responded Chair Rick Parker to the letter’s contents.
To play it safe, the board approved road closure for that section of Church Street through December.
However, when reached on Tuesday, Pelligrino clarified that construction is scheduled to begin in this summer.
“All completion dates are to be determined,” he said, stressing that he was not designated to speak for MassDOT.
In correspondence sent to the press Tuesday morning, MassDOT Communications Director Kristen Pennucci further explained that work on the span will be tackled in two phases: the interim and the permanent repairs.
“The consultant has completed the design detailing for the temporary, interim repairs and the permanent repairs and had previously provided a list of the raw materials expected to be needed for both phases. MassDOT previously authorized the contractor to procure the raw materials. The contractor prepared the necessary shop drawings to enable the raw materials for the interim work to be detailed and fabricated and those have been approved and released for fabrication,” her memo states.
Pennucci goes on to state that, “The contractor expects material fabrication for the interim work will be completed within the next two weeks. The interim repair work will commence once the materials are on site. Once that work commences, the expected duration to complete that phase is approximately two weeks.”
The bridge was disabled when a truck that exceeded height limits struck the historic span that connects West Newbury to Haverhill and Merrimac on March 17. The impact occurred midspan within the section of the bridge that swings open for marine traffic. Phase one of the repairs “will incorporate temporary, interim work to add structural elements that will act in place of the damaged components to allow the swing span to safely open,” reads Pennucci’s memo. Once safely opened, the swing span will be supported on the bridge fender system using timber blocking and jacks while the interim repairs take place.
After that, the channel will be available for use by marine traffic, but “he bridge will remain unavailable to pedestrians, bicyclists and vehicles until the permanent repairs are completed and the bridge is returned into service,” the MassDOT representative said. Permanent repairs will be completed with the swing span in the open position. Further, “the schedule for the start and duration for the permanent work is not currently known as that is driven by the completion of the interim work and the final design detailing; shop drawings; and material procurement/fabrication for the permanent work.”
“MassDOT is continuing to work with the designer and contractor to advance both phases of work as quickly as possible so the bridge can safely be restored to normal operations,” Pennucci concludes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.