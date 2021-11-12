NEWBURYPORT — Lee Thomas, an impersonator and expert on President Theodore Roosevelt, will be the featured speaker for the next Greater Newburyport Village Talk on Nov. 17 at the Newburyport Senior Center.
Thomas’ free talk, “An Afternoon with Theodore Roosevelt,” will be from noon to 1 p.m.
Thomas, a retired history and special needs teacher, presents Roosevelt as he was in 1919, just a few months before his death. He covers Roosevelt’s life as a family man, author, adventurer and politician, giving the audience an opportunity to ask questions.
Thomas has a bachelor of arts in American studies from UMass Amherst along with a master’s in education from UMass Lowell and a master of arts in curriculum development from Salem State. He was recognized as Massachusetts’ Special Needs Teacher of the Year in 1987.
While contemplating retirement and looking for a new way to interact with people, Thomas was inspired by a Thomas Jefferson impersonator. He has impersonated Roosevelt for 14 years.
A complimentary box lunch is available for the talk courtesy of the Friends of the Council on Aging and the Greater Newburyport Village. Call the senior center at 978-462-0430 to reserve a lunch.
Village Talks are offered to enrich the community, according to a press release. The talks are given every third Wednesday. Masks are required at the center.
For more information about Village Talks, check the event calendar at www.greaternewburyportvillage.org, email info@greaternewburyportvillage.org or call 978-206-1821.
