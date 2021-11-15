ROWLEY — The Rowley Book Club meets Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Rowley Public Library to discuss “The Yellow House” by Sarah Broom.
The book is a New York Times bestseller and winner of the 2019 National Book Award for Nonfiction, according to a press release.
Broom’s mother bought the yellow house before she married Broom’s father, and they raised their large blended family there until Hurricane Katrina destroyed the family home.
The author is blunt about the callous indifference of the efforts to reestablish displaced residents, but the area had been marginalized and neglected long before Katrina, displaying the racial and economic inequality that pervades society today, the release said.
Despite this, the pull of home and family is strong as the author portrays her family’s story through 100 years of New Orleans history.
The library will have copies of the book available, so call or stop by to pick one up.
For more information, call the library at 978-948-2850 or email info@rowleylibrary.org to sign up.
The Book club Meets on the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Future titles are listed on www.rowleylibrary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.