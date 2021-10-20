ROWLEY — The Rowley Public Library book club discusses “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous” by Ocean Vuong on Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m.
The book is a New York Times best-seller and winner of the New England Book Award for Fiction.
The library will have copies of the book available, so patrons are welcome to call or stop by the library to pick one up.
For more information, call the library at 978-948-2850 or email info@rowleylibrary.org to sign up.
The book club meets on the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Future titles are listed on the library’s website at www.rowleylibrary.org.
