Join us at the library on Thursday, March 3 at 6:30pm to discuss Mostly Dead Things by Kristen Arnett, a darkly funny drama about a Florida family in the aftermath of suicide. Jessa-Lynn struggles to keep the family taxidermy business afloat after the death of her father, while also trying to keep the rest of her eccentric family from falling apart. Can they find their way back to one another and salvage their family?
The library has copies of the book available, so call or stop by to pick one up today. For more information, call the library at 978-948-2850, or email info@rowleylibrary.org – you don’t need to sign up to attend. The book club meets on the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m., and future titles are listed on our web site at www.rowleylibrary.org.
