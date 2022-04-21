Dear SBBA Member:
Saturday April 23rd
Please join us along with our friends from GroundSwell Surf Cafe for an Earth Day beach cleanup!
Thursday May 5th
There will be an in-person focus group meeting for the Salisbury Cultural Council Arts and Cultural Initiative portion of Salisbury's master plan. We hope you can join us to help shape a plan for the future or the arts in Salisbury!
Regards,
The Salisbury Beach Betterment Association Board of Directors
