Dear SBBA Member:

Saturday April 23rd

Please join us along with our friends from GroundSwell Surf Cafe for an Earth Day beach cleanup!

Thursday May 5th

There will be an in-person focus group meeting for the Salisbury Cultural Council Arts and Cultural Initiative portion of Salisbury's master plan. We hope you can join us to help shape a plan for the future or the arts in Salisbury!

Regards,

The Salisbury Beach Betterment Association Board of Directors

