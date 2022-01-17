Flames fueled by wind gusts up to 50 mph quickly destroyed sites along the beach in Salisbury, including Michael's Oceanfront Motel. Twenty people were reported to now require shelter. Fire crews and emergency responders from Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire responded to the early morning fire on Jan. 17. The fire went to nine alarms.
Assisting with recovery are the Massachusetts Emergency Managment Agency, The American Red Cross and the Salvation Army of Lynn.
Injury reports to any residents, guests or first responders are unknown at this time.
MEMA continues to monitor this morning’s multi-alarm fire in Salisbury. MEMA has been in contact with local public safety officials and a MEMA local coordinator is on scene to support response and recovery efforts, per spokesman Christopher Besse.
