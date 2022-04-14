SALISBURY — Residents registered to vote in Salisbury will do so on Tuesday, May 10, at the William Hilton Senior Center, 43 Lafayette Road. Polls open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Voters will choose: two Selectman (three-year terms); one Moderator (three-year term); and Three Triton Regional School Committee Members (Three-year terms, one member from each town.) Triton serves students in Salisbury, Rowley and Newbury.
Also, voters will mark “yes” or “no” to the following ballot questions: (1) “Shall the town pay one half of a premium for group hospital, surgical, medical, dental and other health insurance for the surviving widow and dependents of an insured firefighter who was killed or who died from injuries received in the performance of his duty, with the survivor paying the remaining one half, and shall the town also pay a subsidiary or additional rate?” Yes__ No__
(2) Shall the town pay one half of a premium for group health and dental insurance for the surviving spouse and dependents of an insured police officer who was killed or who died from injuries received in the performance of duty, with the surviving spouse paying the remaining one half, and shall the town also pay a subsidiary or additional rate?” Yes__ No__
The Daily News is featuring candidates running for office in contested races. Three candidates are running for two seats on the Board of Selectmen. Two candidates seek one seat on the regional school board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.